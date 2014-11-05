Dreams of Gods & Monsters
By Laini Taylor
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Personal Development: Self-Discovery
Grades: 10 – 17
Two worlds are poised on the brink of a vicious war. By way of a staggering deception, Karou has taken control of the chimaera’s rebellion and is intent on steering its course away from dead-end vengeance. The future rests on her.
PRAISE
*In the final book of the Daughter of Smoke & Bone trilogy, Taylor revives the strong interweaving of reality and fantasy that gave the first story such cross-genre appeal.” –Publishers Weekly (starred review)
*”Though readers will be loath to leave this world behind, the trilogy ends with a sweet buffet of just deserts; the best balm for the bereft may be to start the series again from the beginning.” –The Bulletin (starred review)
*”The conclusion promises resurrection, renewal, and long-postponed love happily resolved, and that should satisfy even the most meticulous fans.” –School Library Journal (starred review)
“[An] ambitious, gorgeously edgy drama lit up by its coruscating characters and prose.” –Kirkus
“New revelations, characters, multiple love stories, and constant plot twists and suspense will not disappoint Taylor’s many fans.” –Booklist
“For all the well-made trappings of fantasy and horror, the patchwork amalgamation of myth and legend, the machinations of plot, and the colorful menagerie of ensemble characters, this story remains, at heart, a romance-clear-eyed, tender, and satisfying.” –The Horn Book