Clara Lee and the Apple Pie Dream

By Jenny Han

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Grandparents and Extended Family, Personal Development: Character Development

Grades: 3 – 7

Download Educator Guide

Clara Lee knows exactly what she likes: her best friends, her grandpa, kimchi, candy necklaces, and her dream of becoming the next Little Miss Apple Pie.

Clara Lee knows exactly what she doesn’t like: when her little sister is being annoying, her mom’s fish soup, bad dreams (but Grandpa says they mean good luck), and speaking in front of lots of people (but she’ll have to do it for the pageant).

After a bad dream, will Clara Lee’s luck change for the better? Can she overcome her fear of speaking in public and win Little Miss Apple Pie?

PRAISE

“Han’s well-crafted first novel captures the aching hurt of exclusion in middle school, and the acute pain of vicious teasing. Shug’s direct, honest narration reveals a wholly believable, endearing, hot-tempered young woman who faces painful truths and survives”— Booklist

“Han’s heartfelt first novel persuasively expresses the woes of Annemarie ‘Shug’ Wilcox during her first year of junior high.”— Publishers Weekly

“This new author bears watching”— School Library Journal