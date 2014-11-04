Bird in a Box
Bird in a Box
By Andrea Davis Pinkney
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Friendship, Guidance/Health: Disability, Social Studies: African American Heritage
Grades: 3 – 7
In a small upstate New York town during the Great Depression, three children–Hibernia, Willie, and Otis–are about to meet.
PRAISE
*”The artfully orchestrated novel is related with grace, restraint and a wealth of historical detail” –Kirkus, starred review
“Pinkney weaves quite a bit of 1930s history into her story and succeeds admirably in showing how Louis came to represent so much more than his sport. Her detailed notes make this an accessibly and inspiring piece of historical fiction that belongs in most collections” –School Library Journal
“Children who have graduated from Matt de la Pena and Kadir Nelson’s excellent A Nation’s Hope (2011) will be shown just how culturally significant louis really was with this stirring novel, which also scores high marks as a satisfying read for both boys and girls” –Booklist
“[A] well-researched historical novel” –Horn Book