Ben and Me

By Robert Lawson

Genre: Historical Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History; Science: Inventions

Grades: 3 – 7

Ever wonder where inventors get their ideas? As it turns out, the great inventor Benjamin Franklin got his best ideas from a mouse named Amos! Funny, interesting and wise, this classic tale has been a favorite for generations. Once you’ve met Amos and read his account, you’ll never think of Ben Franklin-or American history-quite the same way.

Explore this historical time period even further in this new edition of award-winning author Robert Lawson’s classic tale, with additional bonus material, including a map of Ben Franklin’s travels!

Download Educator Guide