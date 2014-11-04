Along A Long Road

By Frank Viva

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Sports: Biking/Cycling/Hiking/Climbing, Language Development and Reading: Concepts, Family Life: Transportation and Travel

Grades: PreK – 1st

Follow that road!

Speed off on an eventful bicycle ride along the bold yellow road that cuts through town, by the sea, and through the country. Ride up and around, along and through, out and down.

Frank’s striking graphic style is executed in just five joyous colors, and his spare, rhythmic language is infectious.

PRAISE

★ “This outstanding visual treat about the open road will inspire readers, whether on three wheels or two, to pedal faster and farther.” – School Library Journal, starred review

“Eccentric and peculiar, but handsome, too.” – Booklist

“Great fun to look at; kids will feel the speed of the bike and the there-ness of place.” – Kirkus Reviews

“It’s the kind of book that creates a mood rather than telling a story, evoking the freedom of traveling, the joy of movement, and the exhilaration of being outside.” – Publishers Weekly

