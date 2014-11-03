A Perfectly Messed-Up Story

By Patrick McDonnell

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Humor: General, Personal Development: Conflict Resolution

Grades: P – 1

In this interactive and engaging read-aloud, bestselling author and award-winning artist Patrick McDonnell creates a funny, engaging, and almost perfect story about embracing life’s messes.

Little Louie’s story keeps getting messed up, and he’s not happy about it! What’s the point of telling his tale if he can’t tell it perfectly? But when he stops and takes a deep breath, he realizes that everything is actually just fine, and his story is a good one–imperfections and all.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

*”Brilliant…A playful, funny, and friendly treatment of anxiety and life’s unpredictable messes.” –Kirkus Reviews, starred review

*”Louie’s exaggerated reactions…will trigger laughs with every page turn…McDonnell…excels at reminding his characters–and readers–that it’s possible to keep it together even when life has jelly all over it” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

“Classic McDonnell pen, ink, and watercolor pastels blend with mixed-media and crayon messes to make this untidy tale a victory for unkempt books everywhere. Keep calm, and read on!” –School Library Journal

“This [one] is a fun one-Kiddos who get messy with their books will likely giggle.” –Booklist