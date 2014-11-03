By Justina Chen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Transportation and Travel, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development: Loss

Grades: 7 – 17

Sixteen-year-old Shana is officially on a Boy Moratorium. After a devastating breakup, she decides it’s time to end the plague of Mr. Wrongs and devote herself to her true passion: photography.

Enter Quattro, the undeniably intriguing lacrosse player who slams into Shana one morning in Seattle. Sparks don’t simply fly; they ignite–and so does Shana’s interest. But just as she’s about to rethink her ban on boys, she receives crushing news: Her dad is going blind.

Shana and her parents vow to make the most of the time her father has left to see, so they plan a photo safari to Machu Picchu. But even as Shana travels away from Quattro, she can’t get him out of her mind.

Love and loss, humor and heartbreak collide in this new novel from acclaimed author Justina Chen.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

“A Blind Spot for Boys uses sarcasm and humor to address the age-old conflict of love and trust. Told from Shana’s perspective, readers gain insight into the fears and insecurities that plague adolescents after traumatic break-ups.” –Voya

“Chen, author of the smart and serious North of Beautiful, finds similar ground here: an emotional and beautiful story, with hints of budding romance mixed in with the touching realism.” –Booklist

“Chen created the kind of vivid characters and strong emotion that featured so prominently in North of Beautiful, along with unexpected moments of action and danger, and descriptions that make the Andean setting come to life.” –Publishers Weekly

“A book that will appeal to readers who enjoy a side of adventure with their heartache” –School Library Journal