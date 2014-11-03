A Blind Spot for Boys
A Blind Spot for Boys
By Justina Chen
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Transportation and Travel, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development: Loss
Grades: 7 – 17
Sixteen-year-old Shana is officially on a Boy Moratorium. After a devastating breakup, she decides it’s time to end the plague of Mr. Wrongs and devote herself to her true passion: photography.
PRAISE
“A Blind Spot for Boys uses sarcasm and humor to address the age-old conflict of love and trust. Told from Shana’s perspective, readers gain insight into the fears and insecurities that plague adolescents after traumatic break-ups.” –Voya
“Chen, author of the smart and serious North of Beautiful, finds similar ground here: an emotional and beautiful story, with hints of budding romance mixed in with the touching realism.” –Booklist
“Chen created the kind of vivid characters and strong emotion that featured so prominently in North of Beautiful, along with unexpected moments of action and danger, and descriptions that make the Andean setting come to life.” –Publishers Weekly
“A book that will appeal to readers who enjoy a side of adventure with their heartache” –School Library Journal