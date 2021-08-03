Unlock the Mysteries of the Kennedy Family with These Enthralling Books

The Kennedy family has influenced American history for decades, and the story of John F. Kennedy’s presidency and assassination is just one chapter of their larger story. This reading list of books about the Kennedys will help you learn more about the Kennedy family and their work and influences throughout the twentieth century, and beyond!

Jacqueline Kennedy In the years following John F. Kennedy's assassination, his widow, Jacqueline Kennedy, was notoriously reticent to share her memories of her husband and his time in office. However, in private she gave over eight hours of interviews about her husband and his presidency and politics, resulting in this rich, detailed, and surprisingly candid account of JFK's career, which was released on John F. Kennedy's centennial.

She Walks in Beauty Caroline Kennedy, the last surviving child of John K. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, has compiled a collection of poetry that she's turned to over the years to make sense of every stage and change in her life. Ranging in themes of friendship, love, loss, grief, and rebirth, this is a remarkable collection of some of the best classic and contemporary poets that shaped Kennedy, and now she has shared it with thousands of readers.

The Kennedys: America's Emerald Kings This book traces the Kennedy family history back five generations to when the family first came to the United States from Ireland. Here, Robert Maier explores how their Irish Catholic roots and family identity as immigrants influenced their actions, even as the Kennedys sought to assimilate in order to find success in America. Maier researched the Kennedy family in extensive and exhaustive detail on both sides of the Atlantic to tell a compelling story about a powerful family that many American consider the closest thing to American royalty.

Want to read more about the Kennedys? Check out The Notorious Crime That Ruined Thanksgiving, our list of books about John F. Kennedy’s assassination.