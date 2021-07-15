Make Your Time at Home Count: Women’s History Month
Women’s History Month
With some extra time at home, what better way to spend it than celebrating strong females? Here are some of our favorite stories of women who changed—or are changing— the world and girls taking charge! Share them with the girls and boys in your life to show them that women can do anything.
To Share
For Reading Together
The critically acclaimed all-American story of faith, family, hard work, and perseverance in a young readers edition by Olympic fencer, activist and NYT bestselling author.
Audiobook Available
Audio Excerpt of The Inspiring Journey
A relatable, memorable, and uniquely American tale of hard work, determination, and self-reliance.
Also by Ibtihaj Muhammad
Be proud of who you are: Read the adult memoir and share the picture book with little ones.
For Your Kids
For Teens
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai introduces some of the women behind the statistics of the millions of displaced people worldwide.
For Kids
A beautifully illustrated collectible detailing the lives of women creators around the world.
Leaders and Legends by Vashti Harrison
Through seeing themselves reflected in the pages of these books, young children have the opportunity to see that their dreams can become a reality.
For Little Kids
For young justice-seekers comes a picture book biography about a trailblazer of our time.
Books Featuring Amazing Women
Sharing some of our favorite books featuring real (and a few fictional) powerhouse ladies!
To Share
For Reading Together
A must-have exploration of stuff–large and small–for any builder, maker, or lover of mechanical things.
