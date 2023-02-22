Lessons found from the life-changing miracles of Christ

Miracles are impossible. They defy explanation. They can’t be real. And yet, miracles surround us every day. Where we face something that we can’t fix and run out of options. Where the limited and finite ability of man ends and unlimited and infinite will of God begins. In Anything is Possible, Joby Martin, bestselling author and Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven 22, examines nine miracles of Jesus—the miracle at the wedding of Cana, the story of the cripple at the pool of Bethesda, the feeding of the 5,000, the raising of Lazarus—and shows how each teaches us something unique about how God wants to relate to us. Here are 5 lessons that can be learned from the life-changing miracles of Christ.

1.

Whether you need to surrender your life to Jesus for the first time, or you need healing, or you need reconciliation in a relationship, or you need a prodigal to come home, or you need a marriage healed, or name your need, Jesus is here. Breathing new life. And please don’t lose sight of the real miracle. It’s not that Jesus owes us a change in circumstances. The real miracle is that we get Him, and He is greater than all of our circumstances.

2.

Sometimes we may even need someone to lay hands on us and anoint us with oil. If that makes you uncomfortable, then write this down: Get over it. Scripture says to do it (James 5:14–15). So, we do.

3.

God is doing in us what only He can. Our job is to come, make room, be obedient, and invite Him without reservation.

4.

In the words of Mary: “Do whatever He tells you to do.” Still the best advice ever given. Imagine how different our lives would be if we just did that.

5.

Theology matters. You can’t rightly love God without right thoughts about Him. A part of the reason we study books of the Bible and I write books and preach sermons in which I just go verse by verse, and explain the Greek words and all that kind of stuff, is because if we put our faith in our feelings or our circumstances, or the things going on in our lives, we will flounder all over the place. A rudderless ship tossed at sea. What we need is to anchor our faith in the person and work of Jesus Christ, the character and nature of God. This is why the writer of Hebrews says, “We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul, a hope that enters into the inner place behind the curtain” (Heb. 6:19). When you look around and you can’t understand why something is happening to you, you can lift your eyes and look to Him and understand. He’s still got the whole world in His hands, and He loves you. How do I know this? Because He’s the firstborn. He went first. For us. Before us.

Anything Is Possible From pastor Joby Martin and a New York Times bestselling author comes an accessible and insightful look at nine miracles of Jesus and what they teach us about the miraculous power available to every believer. Miracles are impossible. They defy explanation. They can’t be real. And yet, miracles surround us every day. Where we face something that we can’t fix and run out of options. Where the limited and finite ability of man ends and unlimited and infinite will of God begins. Where what is impossible with man is possible with God.



In Anything is Possible, Joby Martin, bestselling author and Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven 22, examines nine miracles of Jesus—the miracle at the wedding of Cana, the story of the cripple at the pool of Bethesda, the feeding of the 5,000, the raising of Lazarus—and shows how each teaches us something unique about how God wants to relate to us.



Written with New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin, Anything is Possible is an insightful and spiritually rich look the miracles of Christ, and how the greatest miracles of all changed everything. Ultimately, he encourages readers that God still does miracles today, that believers have access to the incredible power that raised Jesus from the dead, and, ultimately, reminds us not to seek miracles themselves, but the one who performs them. Miracles are impossible. They defy explanation. They can’t be real. And yet, miracles surround us every day. Where we face something that we can’t fix and run out of options. Where the limited and finite ability of man ends and unlimited and infinite will of God begins. WhereInJoby Martin, bestselling author and Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven 22, examines nine miracles of Jesus—the miracle at the wedding of Cana, the story of the cripple at the pool of Bethesda, the feeding of the 5,000, the raising of Lazarus—and shows how each teaches us something unique about how God wants to relate to us.Written withbestselling author Charles Martin,is an insightful and spiritually rich look the miracles of Christ, and how the greatest miracles of all changed everything. Ultimately, he encourages readers that God still does miracles today, that believers have access to the incredible power that raised Jesus from the dead, and, ultimately, reminds us not to seek miracles themselves, but the one who performs them. Regular Price $26.00 Regular Price $33.00 CAD Also Available From: Buy Now:

Anything Is Possible Miracles are impossible. They defy explanation. They can’t be real. And yet, miracles surround us every day. Where we face something that we can’t fix and run out of options. Where the limited and finite ability of man ends and unlimited and infinite will of God begins. Where what is impossible with man is possible with God.



In Anything is Possible, Joby Martin, bestselling author and Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven 22, examines nine miracles of Jesus-the miracle at the wedding of Cana, the story of the cripple at the pool of Bethesda, the feeding of the 5,000, the raising of Lazarus-and shows how each teaches us something unique about how God wants to relate to us.



Written with New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin, Anything is Possible is an insightful and spiritually rich look the miracles of Christ, and how the greatest miracles of all changed everything. Ultimately, he encourages readers that God still does miracles today, that believers have access to the incredible power that raised Jesus from the dead, and, ultimately, reminds us not to seek miracles themselves, but the one who performs them. Also Available From: Buy Now: