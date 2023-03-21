Orders over $45 ship FREE

Anything Is Possible
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Anything Is Possible

How Nine Miracles of Jesus Reveal God’s Love for You

by Joby Martin

With Charles Martin

Regular Price $26

Regular Price $33 CAD

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback
Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Trade Paperback

Regular Price $26

Regular Price $33 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 21, 2023

Page Count

288 Pages

Publisher

Faith Words Logo Artboard 2

ISBN-13

9781546001690

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Spiritual Growth

Description

What happens when the unexplainable intersects the undeniable?
 
Miracles are impossible. The defy explanation. They can’t be real. And yet, miracles surround us every day. Where we face something that we can’t fix and run out of options. Where the limited and finite ability of man ends and unlimited and infinite will of God begins. Where what is impossible with man is possible with God.

In Anything is Possible, Joby Martin, bestselling author and Lead Pastor of The Church of Eleven 22, examines nine miracles of Jesus—the miracle at the wedding of Cana, the story of the cripple at the pool of Bethesda, the feeding of the 5,000, the raising of Lazarus—and shows how each teaches us something unique about how God wants to relate to us.
 
Written with New York Times bestselling author Charles Martin, Anything is Possible is an insightful and spiritually rich look the miracles of Christ, and how the greatest miracles of all changed everything. Ultimately, he encourages readers that God still does miracles today, that believers have access to the incredible power that raised Jesus from the dead, and, ultimately, reminds us not to seek miracles themselves, but the one who performs them.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less