Five Summer Recs from Shelly Bell

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Every Last Breath by Juno Rushdan

An action packed romantic thriller that kept me frantically turning the pages. I can’t wait to get my hands on the next book in the series.

Summer Read #2:

Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

An inspiring and motivational book that is perfect for poolside reading.

Summer Read #3:

Letters to Molly by Devney Perry

A heartfelt second-chance romance about a divorced couple. You cannot go wrong with any Devney Perry book.

Summer Read #4:

Kickin’ It by Rachel Van Dyken

A witty contemporary romance that depicts a #metoo story with sensitivity and realism.

Summer Read #5:

Protecting Piper by Cynthia Eden

The author is my go to for romantic suspense. And I love the grumpy overprotective hero in this book.