Five Summer Recs from Liza Palmer

by Team Forever

Team Forever asked Emmy nominated author Liza Palmer for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole
A great second chance romance for bookworms looking for LGBT summer reading.

Summer Read #2:
City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
A story of love and self discovery. There’s a reason it has such great reviews!

Summer Read #3:
Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
A book with great insight into the culinary world.

Summer Read #4:
The Heroine Trilogy by Sarah Kuhn
Superpowers? ‘Nough said.

Summer Read #5:
Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
A thrilling story of one of the greatest bands of the 70’s.