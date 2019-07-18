Five Summer Recs from Laura Drake

Team Forever asked award-winning author Laura Drake for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

The Sleeping Night by Barbara Samuel

A brave, inspirational, and beautiful romance set in the 60’s between two people from different backgrounds.

Summer Read #2:

Dear Wife by Kimberly Belle

A domestic thriller with a killer twist. You’ll stay up late to finish it… guaranteed!

Summer Read #3:

One Thousand White Women by Jim Fergus

Women are sent west to marry Natives. When not enough sign on, the government opens prisons and insane asylums to meet the 1k requirement.

Summer Read #4:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

I’m not all that interested in the area nor am I a naturalist, but this was so beautifully written that it left me mesmerized. I’ve seen almost all 5 stars reviews. Just trust me and try it—you’re going to love it!

Summer Read #5:

Back Spin by Harlan Coben

Any book of Coben’s is a great read. A mystery at heart, but the characters are so quirky and wonderful. It’s a perfect summer read.