Five Summer Recs from Jay Crownover

Team Forever asked New York Times bestselling author Jay Crownover for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Humor, romance, and a tropical vacation. What’s not to love?

Summer Read #2:

Lies by Kylie Scott

Kidnappings and under cover agents. Need we say more…

Summer Read #3:

Rage by Cora Carmack

A story of love, rebellion, and responsibility.

Summer Read #4:

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

A classic. And when you’ve finished, watch the adapted series on Netflix.

Summer Read #5:

1984 by George Orwell

A novel that just gets better with time.