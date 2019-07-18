Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Five Summer Recs from Jay Crownover

by Team Forever

Team Forever asked New York Times bestselling author Jay Crownover for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:
The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren
Humor, romance, and a tropical vacation. What’s not to love?

Summer Read #2:
Lies by Kylie Scott
Kidnappings and under cover agents. Need we say more…

Summer Read #3:
Rage by Cora Carmack
A story of love, rebellion, and responsibility.

Summer Read #4:
The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
A classic. And when you’ve finished, watch the adapted series on Netflix.

Summer Read #5:
1984 by George Orwell
A novel that just gets better with time.