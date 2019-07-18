Five Summer Recs from Hope Ramsay

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Hope Ramsay for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Crazy Little Thing by Tracy Brogan

If you like eccentric characters and laugh out-loud situations involving a woman on the rebound and a sexy next-door-neighbor, you’ll love this book. Perfect for an afternoon with your toes in the sand.

Summer Read #2:

The Queen’s Dollmaker by Christine Trent

I loved this book so much because of the historical details. It’s the story of a plucky French woman who finds her way to England during the French Revolution and becomes a businesswoman, making dolls.

Summer Read #3:

The Gamble by Lavyrle Spencer

This historical romance was published way back in the 1990s, but if you’re not familiar with Lavyrle Spencer’s historical romances, you ought to be. This particular story has a temperance worker, a saloon owner, and an orphan child who will tug at your heartstrings.

Summer Read #4:

The Earthsea Trilogy by Ursula LeGuin

The story of a young magician at mage school, this story predates Harry Potter by decades. But the language is beautiful and the story tightly drafted. Truly one of the classics of fantasy.

Summer Read #5:

The Wayfarer Redemption Series by Sarah Douglass

If you love Game of Thrones, try Sarah Douglass’s Wayfarer Redemption series. A sweeping epic fantasy with characters who are flawed and complex.