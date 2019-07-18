Five Summer Recs from Amy Jarecki
Team Forever asked author Amy Jarecki for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…
Summer Read #1:
Not the Duke’s Darling by Elizabeth Hoyt
Anything by Hoyt will take you away on an awesome historical adventure!
Summer Read #2:
My One and Only Duke by Grace Burrowes
Burrowes is the most historically accurate romance author I know! If you want to be immersed in Regency England, read this book!
Summer Read #3:
Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden
This is an oldie but a goody. I couldn’t put it down and the story stayed with me for weeks after I finished!
Summer Read #4:
Marrying Winterborne by Lisa Kleypas
Kleypas does so well with her characterizations and settings. Her research is phenomenal. I love her!
Summer Read #5:
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
The miniseries is great, and the books are even better!