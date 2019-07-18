Five Summer Recs from Amy Jarecki

Team Forever asked author Amy Jarecki for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

Not the Duke’s Darling by Elizabeth Hoyt

Anything by Hoyt will take you away on an awesome historical adventure!

Summer Read #2:

My One and Only Duke by Grace Burrowes

Burrowes is the most historically accurate romance author I know! If you want to be immersed in Regency England, read this book!

Summer Read #3:

Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden

This is an oldie but a goody. I couldn’t put it down and the story stayed with me for weeks after I finished!

Summer Read #4:

Marrying Winterborne by Lisa Kleypas

Kleypas does so well with her characterizations and settings. Her research is phenomenal. I love her!

Summer Read #5:

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

The miniseries is great, and the books are even better!