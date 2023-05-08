Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

An Excerpt from A Song & A Prayer by Loretta Lynn with Kim McLean

Loretta Lynn with Kim McLean
ASongAndAPrayer_ExcerptDownload

Loretta Lynn

About the

Loretta Lynn has produced multiple gold albums and boasts an impressive 60-year country music track record, during which she has sold over 45 million albums and produced 16 #1 hit singles and 11 #1 albums. She has received numerous awards and other accolades for her groundbreaking role in country music, including awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music as a duet partner and an individual artist. She is the most awarded female country recording artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s).

Kim McLean is a Dove award-winning singer-songwriter, twice Grammy nominated. She has garnered awards from N.S.A.I., ASCAP, and the Just Plain Folks Americana Song of the Year, and has TV/Film credits that include shows on NBC, CBS, and ABC. She is a music producer and has worked with major labels, Curb and Sony, as well as many indie artists. Kim travels extensively as a keynote speaker/singer. She was instrumental in developing a songwriting program at Trevecca University in Nashville which she directed for over a decade. She earned her MA in religion in 2008 and is an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene as well as a Doctor of Education. She has served as a worship leader and is currently the lead pastor of Music City West Church in Nashville, TN.

Learn more about this