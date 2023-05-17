5 Thoughts on the Power of Believing from “Believe” by Joel Osteen

1. Activate the Greatness of His Power

“The apostle Paul prayed in Ephesians 1:19 that those who believe would understand the incredible greatness of God’s power. Notice the power is activated only when we believe. That means right now the Creator of the universe is just waiting to release healing, restoration, favor, promotion, and abundance. The only catch is that we have

to believe.”

2. Only Believe

God didn’t say, “If you pray three hours a day” or “If you quote twelve chapters in the Scripture, I’ll do it for you.” No, He said, “If you will only believe.” In other words, you just have to get your mind going in the right direction and believe you can rise higher. Believe you can overcome the obstacle. Believe your family can be restored. Believe you can do something great and make your mark in this generation.

3. Don’t Be Intimidated

First Chronicles 28:20 says you shouldn’t be discouraged by the size of the task, for the Lord your God is with you. He will see to it that it is finished completely. When you believe, God will see to it that it’s taken care of. When you believe, you have the Creator of the universe fighting your battles, arranging things in your favor, going before you, moving the wrong people out of the way. You couldn’t have made it happen in your

own strength, but because you are a believer, the surpassing greatness of God’s power is at work in your life.

4. Discover Who He Is

It says in the book of Hebrews, “When we come to God we must believe that He is.” It doesn’t really finish the Scripture. Believe that He is what? The passage leaves it open-​ended. This is saying that when you believe, God becomes whatever you need Him to be. He is strength when you’re weak. He is healing when you’re sick. He is favor when you need a good break. He is a way maker when you don’t see a way. He is restoration when something has been stolen. He is vindication when you’ve been falsely accused.

He is whatever you need Him to be.

5. It Shall Be Well with You

Isaiah 3:10 says, “Say to the righteous, ‘It shall be well with you.’ ” You may go through some difficulties. People may do you wrong. But because you’re a believer, it shall be well with you. You lost your job, but another job is coming. It shall be well with you. The medical report doesn’t look good, but we have another report: It shall be well with you.