Hey Black Child
By Useni Eugene Perkins
Illustrated by Bryan Collier
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Grades: Pre-K-3rd
Six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient Bryan Collier brings this classic, inspirational poem to life, written by poet Useni Eugene Perkins
Hey black child,
Do you know who you are?
Who really are?
Do you know you can be
What you want to be
If you try to be
What you can be?
This lyrical, empowering poem celebrates black children and seeks to inspire all young people to dream big and achieve their goals.
PRAISE
★ “This book dazzles in every way and is bound to inspire so many more viral videos of black children speaking their abundant futures into existence. ” —Kirkus