By Useni Eugene Perkins

Illustrated by Bryan Collier

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Grades: Pre-K-3rd

Six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient Bryan Collier brings this classic, inspirational poem to life, written by poet Useni Eugene Perkins

Hey black child,

Do you know who you are?

Who really are?

Do you know you can be

What you want to be

If you try to be

What you can be?

This lyrical, empowering poem celebrates black children and seeks to inspire all young people to dream big and achieve their goals.