Peel + Discover: Dinosaurs
Description
An interactive sticker book that makes learning stick!
A fun way to learn about dinosaurs with stickers, activity pages, and lots of facts! Featuring stickers of spiky stegosaurs, four-winged microraptors, deadly tyrannosaurs, underwater plesiosaurs, and the massive diplodocus, which was longer than 3 school buses! Create your own wildlife scenes as you learn about some of the most fascinating dinosaurs that ever walked the earth.
How Peel + Discover works:
- Read a question, then peel the sticker to reveal the answer.
- Sticker and draw to decorate the activity pages—make them your own!
- Once all the stickers are peeled, removed the overlay for a Peel + Discover surprise.
