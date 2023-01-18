Peel + Discover: Dinosaurs

Read a question, then peel the sticker to reveal the answer. Sticker and draw to decorate the activity pages—make them your own! Once all the stickers are peeled, removed the overlay for a Peel + Discover surprise.

A fun way to learn about dinosaurs with stickers, activity pages, and lots of facts! Featuring stickers of spiky stegosaurs, four-winged microraptors, deadly tyrannosaurs, underwater plesiosaurs, and the massive diplodocus, which was longer than 3 school buses! Create your own wildlife scenes as you learn about some of the most fascinating dinosaurs that ever walked the earth.