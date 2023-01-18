Free shipping on orders $35+

Peel + Discover: Dinosaurs
Peel + Discover: Dinosaurs

by Workman Publishing

Illustrated by Chad Thomas

Text by Megan Butler

On Sale

Feb 5, 2019

Page Count

26 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523503582

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Activity Books / Sticker

Description

An interactive sticker book that makes learning stick!

A fun way to learn about dinosaurs with stickers, activity pages, and lots of facts! Featuring stickers of spiky stegosaurs, four-winged microraptors, deadly tyrannosaurs, underwater plesiosaurs, and the massive diplodocus, which was longer than 3 school buses! Create your own wildlife scenes as you learn about some of the most fascinating dinosaurs that ever walked the earth.

How Peel + Discover works:
  1. Read a question, then peel the sticker to reveal the answer.
  2. Sticker and draw to decorate the activity pages—make them your own!
  3. Once all the stickers are peeled, removed the overlay for a Peel + Discover surprise.

What's Inside

