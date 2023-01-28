Free shipping on orders $35+

100 Illustrated Bible Verses
100 Illustrated Bible Verses

Inspiring Words. Beautiful Art.

by Workman Publishing

On Sale

Oct 6, 2015

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761187059

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Description

The strong God of Exodus. The ancient poetry of the Psalms, and the eternal teachings of Proverbs. Matthew, Mark, Luke, and the mystical beauty of John. The new heaven and earth of Revelation.
    
Bible verses—an enduring source of guidance, peace, and rejuvenation—are here given a very special treatment in colorful letterpress illustrations that bring each phrase to life in a fresh and meaningful way. The verses are drawn from seven translations (including the New International Version, The New Revised Standard Version, and The King James Bible) and arranged in order, beginning with Genesis 1:1. These selections include 100 of the most distinctly meaningful passages of the Old and New Testament, made even more powerful through the transformative lens of art.  
    
Like a contemporary update on medieval illuminated manuscripts, the book combines the timeless words of the Bible with timely artwork—in this case, hand-lettering and illustration in a variety of beautiful styles and remarkable aesthetics from 25 contemporary artists. It’s a new and vibrant way to experience the living word.

