



Dr. Troxel says “Great sleep is the new great sex.” In Sharing the Covers, she shows couples how vital it is to “sleep like your relationship depends on it”–because in many cases, it does. With popular science and an in-depth understanding of a couple’s relationship to sleep and to each other on her side, Dr. Troxel leads couples through an entirely different kind of sleep book. She tells readers how to:

manage sleep cycles and sleep disorders

maintain a healthy sex life

decide on whether to ask for a “sleep divorce” and more





A good night’s sleep is critical to any relationship. Whether it’s stress, snoring, or insomnia that’s keeping you up, Sharing the Covers will help couples get back to sleep and get back to each other.

Dr. Wendy Troxel is a clinical psychologist and behavioral sleep specialist whose work is frequently cited in major media outlets as well as in recent bestselling books like Arianna Huffington’sand Dr. Matthew Walker’s. Dr. Troxel’s mission is teaching couples to prioritize sleep and helping them find solutions to maximize the sleep quality for both partners, whether sleeping together or apart.