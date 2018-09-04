Necessary People

ONE OF REFINERY29‘s BEST BOOKS OF 2017
ONE OF the Skimm’s BEST BOOKS OF 2017
“The next great New York novel.”-Town & Country
“A story that feels familiar yet wholly original, like every heartbreak ever.”-Marie Claire
“Pitoniak’s precise and incisive powers of observation give us a book with startling grace notes … As in earlier, seminal novels about similar 20-something cohorts-among them Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City, Bret Easton Ellis’s American Psycho and Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar-the city is another mirror character, a puzzle the protagonists must solve as they come to grips with their own lives.–NPR.org
In this dazzling debut novel about love and betrayal, a young couple moves to New York City in search of success-only to learn that the lives they dream of may come with dangerous strings attached.