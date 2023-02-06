Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Beyond the Wand
Beyond the Wand

The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard

by Tom Felton

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Oct 17, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538741375

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Entertainment & Performing Arts

Description

AN INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES #1 BESTSELLER

From the magical moments on set as Draco Malfoy to the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, get a backstage pass into Tom Felton’s life on and off the big screen. 

Tom Felton’s adolescence was anything but ordinary. His early rise to fame in beloved films like The Borrowers catapulted him into the limelight, but nothing could prepare him for what was to come after he landed the iconic role of the Draco Malfoy, the bleached blonde villain of the Harry Potter movies. For the next ten years, he was at the center of a huge pop culture phenomenon and yet, in between filming, he would go back to being a normal teenager trying to fit into a normal school. 
 
Speaking with great candor and his signature humor, Tom shares his experience growing up as part of the wizarding world while also trying to navigate the muggle world. He tells stories from his early days in the business like his first acting gig where he was mistaken for fellow blonde child actor Macaulay Culkin and his Harry Potter audition where, in a very Draco-like move, he fudged how well he knew the books the series was based on (not at all). He reflects on his experiences working with cinematic greats such as Alan Rickman, Sir Michael Gambon, Dame Maggie Smith, and Ralph Fiennes (including that awkward Voldemort hug). And, perhaps most poignantly, he discusses the lasting relationships he made over that decade of filming, including with Emma Watson, who started out as a pesky nine-year-old whom he mocked for not knowing what a boom mic was but who soon grew into one of his dearest friends. Then, of course, there are the highs and lows of fame and navigating life after such a momentous and life-changing experience.
 
Tom Felton’s Beyond the Wand is an entertaining, funny, and poignant must-read for any Harry Potter fan. Prepare to meet a real-life wizard.

Praise

NAMED A BEST MEMOIR OF 2022 BY BARNES & NOBLE

“[The] hook of Felton’s memoir is his perspective on living a one-in-a-billion experience. Yet “Beyond the Wand” is most insightful when Felton translates his tale into something more universal. Sure, the “boy who lived” was never Draco’s moniker — but considering his eventful existence, it suits Felton just fine.”—The Washington Post
"A surprisingly deep memoir from the actor who brought a memorable villain to the big screen."—Kirkus Reviews
"Missing Hogwarts? Tom Felton, who played white-haired villain Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, bas written about the magical moments on set and an adolescence within the pop culture phenomenon."—Parade
"Tom Felton has penned a brilliant memoir about growing up playing an iconic role in the series. . . [W]ith the type of honesty that comes with time and self-reflection, Felton also writes about his past struggles with alcohol and his time in rehab. It’s a beautiful memoir — with a forward by Emma Watson herself — that captures the heart, charm, and wittiness of the man beyond the wand."—Buzzfeed
"An honest, at times humorous, and entertaining memoir that movie buffs, especially Harry Potter fans, will enjoy. that movie buffs, especially Harry Potter fans, will enjoy."—Library Journal
"Beyond the Wand is so much more than fan service. With introspection and charm, Felton’s narrative captures the growing pains of adolescence."—BookPage
"Actor Felton, best known for his portrayal of bleached-blond antagonist Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, recounts his career in his charming debut memoir. . . Felton weaves a seamless, sensitive narrative that will enchant Potterheads and fans of celebrity memoirs alike."—Publishers Weekly
"[Beyond the Wand] is full of colorful Wizarding World lingo, referring to “aparrating” objects and his “muggle family,” making it fun for die-hard “Harry Potter” fans. . . It’s basically a wizarding world gold mine."—Deseret News
