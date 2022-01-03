How our capacity to imagine the future allowed humans to take over the world​

Our ability to think about the future is an earth-shaking-capacity—literally. In The Invention of Tomorrow, cognitive scientists Thomas Suddendorf, Jon Redshaw, and Adam Bulley argue that humanity’s unique ability to foresee outcomes is the trait that distinguishes humans from all other animals—and the key to our global dominance.

Drawing on their own cutting-edge research from the last decade, the authors break down the science of foresight, showing us how this astonishing tool evolved. Exploring the full range of human culture, they show how the ability to imagine and plan is the key ingredient in all human activity—even though we sometimes get the future wrong. Incisive and expansive, this book demonstrates that the greatest human achievements were heralded by the most banal statement imaginable: “I’ll see you tomorrow.”