PRAISE FOR BARBED WIRE HEART

“Harley is one of the most complex, fascinating, dangerous characters I’ve encountered in years.” —Lisa Gardner

“Terrific. ” —David Baldacci

“A ballad of survival sung by a voice you’ll never forget.” —David Joy

“Highly satisfying.” —Publishers Weekly (STARRED REVIEW)



Harley McKenna is the only child of North County’s biggest criminal. Duke McKenna’s run more guns, cooked more meth, and killed more men than anyone around. Harley’s been working for him since she was sixteen, dreading the day he’d deem her ready to rule the rural drug empire he’s built.Her time’s run out. The Springfields, her family’s biggest rivals, are moving in. And they’re coming for Duke’s only weak spot: his daughter.Duke’s raised her to be deadly — he never counted on her being disloyal. But if Harley wants to survive and protect the people she loves, she’s got to take out both Duke’s operation and the Springfields. Blowing up meth labs is dangerous business, and getting caught will be the end of her, but Harley has one advantage: She is her father’s daughter. And McKennas always win.“Pulls off something rare.” —“Possibly the most powerful, original female character we’ve had in decades.” —“Sharpe is definitely a name to watch.” —