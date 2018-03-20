Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
1, 2, Let's Say Boo
Sing, count, and laugh with baby in this adorable Halloween board book retelling of a classic nursery rhyme!
In this Halloween nursery rhyme reimagining, pets are getting in on the trick-or-treating fun! Featuring heart-melting animal photography and a simple counting lesson, this board book is a perfect seasonal sing-along for you and baby.
Board book
