Praise

"What I cherish about Susan Jane Gilman's writing is how light the touch is, and how deeply it cuts. Like the flawed heroine of this engrossing and incisive―politically, domestically, psychologically―story of an ordinary American life confronted by extraordinary need in the world beyond our borders, Gilman rises to a new level of urgency, empathy, pathos, and, simply, beauty, in her storytelling."Boris Fishman, author of Don't Let My Baby Do Rodeo

 

"Donna Has Left the Building will leave you emotionally feeling like you have just been dragged across a field by your hair. Each part of this novel, on its own, is almost ridiculous. However, Susan Jane Gilman has taken a literary needle and stitched these stories together with a manic thread that ties everything together. This book is the literary equivalent of Red Bull and Vodka."―Mary OMalley, Bookseller at Anderson's Bookshop, LaGrange

From the beloved, New York Times-bestselling author of Hypocrite in a Pouffy White Dress comes a hilarious, timely, and big-hearted new novel about rebuilding life in the face of disaster.

Forty-five-year-old Donna Koczynski is an ex-punk rocker, a recovering alcoholic, and the mother of two teenagers whose suburban existence detonates when she comes home early from a sales conference in Las Vegas to the surprise of a lifetime. As her world implodes, she sets off on an epic road trip to reclaim everything she believes she’s sacrificed since her wild youth: Great friendship, passionate love, and her art. But as she careens across the U.S. from Detroit to New York to Memphis to Nashville, nothing turns out as she imagines. Ultimately, she finds herself resurrected on the other side of the globe, on a remote island embroiled in a crisis far bigger than her own.

Irresistibly funny, whip-smart, and surprisingly moving, DONNA HAS LEFT THE BUILDING spins an unforgettable tale about what it means to be brave — and to truly love — in a tumultuous world.
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women

On Sale: June 4th 2019

Price: $25.98 / $33.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549175879

