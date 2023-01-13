Free shipping on orders $35+

Susan B. Anderson's Kids' Knitting Workshop
The Easiest and Most Effective Way to Learn to Knit!

by Susan B. Anderson

On Sale

Dec 15, 2015

Page Count

200 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781579656812

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies

Description

Beloved knitting instructor Susan B. Anderson presents her first book targeted at a young audience. This accessible introduction to knitting in the round includes easy-to-follow illustrated tutorials on techniques from casting on and binding off to joining colors to make stripes, and 17 progressively challenging knitting projects—beginning with simple infinity scarves and hats and building to supersweet toys and decor. Step-by-step text and photographs that kids can read and follow on their own mean they will be knitting independently in no time! Also included is a chapter on stocking your toolbox and sourcing yarn; plus advice on starting a knitting group, connecting with local knitting communities, charity knitting, and more.

