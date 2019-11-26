Brilliantly funny, unflinchingly honest and emotionally raw, this is Bridget Jones for the Fleabag generation, by a single mother and journalist whose fans include J.K. Rowling and Caitlin Moran.



What happens when you have an accidental baby on your own in your mid-thirties, when you haven’t worked out how to look after yourself, let alone a baby?



The Hungover Games is the true story of one woman’s adventures in single-motherhood. It’s about what happens when Mr. Right isn’t around, so you have a baby with Mr. Wrong, a rock star who tells you, halfway through your pregnancy, that he’s met someone else – just after you’ve given up your LA life and moved back to England to be with him, so you’re now six months along and sleeping on a friend’s sofa. It’s about what it’s like raising a baby on your own when you feel more at home on the dance floor than in the kitchen. It’s about how to invent the concept of a two-person family, when you grew up in a traditional nuclear unit, and your kid’s friends all have happily married parents too, and you are definitely not, in any way, ticking off the days until all those lovely couples get divorced.