Stranger Things meets The Goonies in this suspenseful yet heartwarming adventure story about a group of friends who set out to find a crashed meteor…but find mystery and danger instead as their close relationships begin to fracture.









But their fun overnight jaunt through the woods soon takes a turn for the worst when they discover a series of disturbing clues about the meteor–and suddenly find themselves on the run from the wild, violent Mason clan. Bonds are tested when new kids join their adventure and the group’s true feelings are revealed. Will the Scouts survive this journey together–or will their unbreakable friendships prove vulnerable after all?

Annie, Beans, Rocky, and Fynn are the Scouts–best friends who dotogether. It’s 1985, and the summer before seventh grade is just beginning. The Scouts decide to secretly climb Old Man Basinger’s silo to watch a meteor shower, and when one meteor seems to crash nearby, the Scouts know they have to set out on their next adventure and find it.