Are you my mommy?





Tessa Markham returns home to find a child in her kitchen. He thinks she is his mother. But Tessa doesn’t have any children.





Not anymore.





She doesn’t know who the little boy is or how he got there. After contacting the police, Tessa is suspected of kidnapping the mystery child. Her whole life is turned upside down. And then her husband reveals a secret of his own…





Tessa isn’t sure what to believe or whom to trust. Because someone is lying. To find out who, she must first confront her painful past. But is the truth more dangerous than Tessa realizes?





The Secret Mother is an intense psychological thriller with a twist that will make you wonder if you can ever trust anyone again.