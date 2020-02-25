Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Follow Me
It was the perfect night for a party.
That is, until twenty-one-year-old Chelsea Dawson disappeared. The social media star was last seen enjoying a beautiful summer night at the Jersey Shore with her friends. But after an explosive fight with her ex-boyfriend, she vanished without a trace.
When Seneca, Maddox, Aerin, and Madison hear about the suspected kidnapping, they notice a jarring detail about the victim: she looks exactly like Aerin’s sister, Helena, who was killed five years earlier. Seneca is convinced she knows who killed Helena, and she can’t shake the feeling that the same person has taken Chelsea.
Desperate for answers about the two girls, and the truth behind her mother’s murder, Seneca will stop at nothing to find out if the cases are linked. So when Maddox receives an invitation to the Shore from none other than their primary suspect, the Amateurs begin an intense new investigation.
Full of disturbing secrets, startling twists, and horrifying revelations, the second book in #1 New York Times best-selling author Sara Shepard’s The Amateurs series follows the team down a twisted path-one crafted by a brilliant killer.
Praise for The Amateurs
* “This is a delicious start to the Amateurs series.”
–Publishers Weekly, starred review
“A twisty and ultimately satisfying romantic whodunit.”
–Kirkus Reviews
“Shepard’s Pretty Little Liars series was a smash hit, so this is likely to reach best-seller status.”
–Booklist
“Shepard’s fans ready for a new sleuthing series will enjoy this first installment and look forward to the next case.”
–VOYA
“A delicious and suspenseful page-turner. I want more!”
-I. Marlene King, Executive Producer, Pretty Little Liars
“The Amateurs is Sara Shepard at her best-chilling and romantic and full of surprises.”
-Cecily von Ziegesar, New York Times best-selling author of the Gossip Girl series
“The Amateurs is a dark and twisty thriller which might just fill the Pretty Little Liars?shaped hole in my heart!”
-Danielle Paige, New York Times best-selling author of Dorothy Must Die
“Deceitful and delicious!”
-Kami Garcia, #1 New York Times best-selling coauthor of Beautiful Creatures and author of The Lovely Reckless
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE AMATEURS
"Shepard's fans ready for a new sleuthing series will enjoy this first installment and look forward to the next case."—VOYA
"Shepard's fans ready for a new sleuthing series will enjoy this first installment and look forward to the next case."—VOYA
"Sara Shepard... has a knack for making the mysteries very personal to the characters, which always adds an extra layer of urgency and increases the stakes. This is especially evident in Follow Me, as each character is forced to confront things that they've been avoiding, for the sake of the case."—Hypable