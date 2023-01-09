“A powerful YA novel about identity and prejudice.” —Entertainment Weekly



Bijan Majidi is:

Shy around girls

Really into comics

Decent at basketball

A terrorist



If his name is Bijan Majidi, life is suddenly high fives in the hallways and invitations to exclusive parties—along with an anonymous photo sent by a school cyberbully that makes Bijan look like a terrorist.



The administration says they’ll find and punish the culprit. Bijan wants to pretend it never happened. He’s not ashamed of his Middle Eastern heritage; he just doesn’t want to be a poster child for Islamophobia. Lots of classmates rally around Bijan. Others make it clear they don’t want him or anybody who looks like him at their school. But it’s not always easy to tell your enemies from your friends.



Here to Stay is a painfully honest, funny, authentic story about growing up, speaking out, and fighting prejudice.

What happens when a kid who’s flown under the radar for most of high school gets pulled off the bench to make the winning basket in a varsity playoff game?