Charade

A TV star with a new lease on life must team up with an ex-cop to investigate a series of murders and dark secrets while danger lurks just outside her door.



A medical miracle gives TV personality Cat Delaney more than a new heart. With her second chance at life Cat trades Hollywood for San Antonio, where she hosts a TV show for children with special needs. Here she meets Alex Pierce, an ex-cop turned crime writer — and the first man to see her as a woman since her surgery.



But her new world turns sinister when fatal “accidents” begin killing other heart recipients, and a mysterious stalker starts shadowing her every move. Soon Cat realizes Alex may or may not be her most important ally — and that her new heart comes at a terrible price: a tangled web of secrets and someone determined to take her life.



