A TV star with a new lease on life must team up with an ex-cop to investigate a series of murders and dark secrets while danger lurks just outside her door.

A medical miracle gives TV personality Cat Delaney more than a new heart. With her second chance at life Cat trades Hollywood for San Antonio, where she hosts a TV show for children with special needs. Here she meets Alex Pierce, an ex-cop turned crime writer — and the first man to see her as a woman since her surgery.

But her new world turns sinister when fatal “accidents” begin killing other heart recipients, and a mysterious stalker starts shadowing her every move. Soon Cat realizes Alex may or may not be her most important ally — and that her new heart comes at a terrible price: a tangled web of secrets and someone determined to take her life.

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781538751534

RAVE REVIEWS FOR CHARADE:

"Heart-stopping!" --Los Angeles Daily News

"A page-turner...A compelling heroine...Brown has once again hit her mark."
--People

"No doubt will increase her legion of fans."
--Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
AND SANDRA BROWN:

"A masterful storyteller, carefully crafting tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats."
--USA Today
