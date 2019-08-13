Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charade
A TV star with a new lease on life must team up with an ex-cop to investigate a series of murders and dark secrets while danger lurks just outside her door.Read More
A medical miracle gives TV personality Cat Delaney more than a new heart. With her second chance at life Cat trades Hollywood for San Antonio, where she hosts a TV show for children with special needs. Here she meets Alex Pierce, an ex-cop turned crime writer — and the first man to see her as a woman since her surgery.
But her new world turns sinister when fatal “accidents” begin killing other heart recipients, and a mysterious stalker starts shadowing her every move. Soon Cat realizes Alex may or may not be her most important ally — and that her new heart comes at a terrible price: a tangled web of secrets and someone determined to take her life.
A medical miracle gives TV personality Cat Delaney more than a new heart. With her second chance at life Cat trades Hollywood for San Antonio, where she hosts a TV show for children with special needs. Here she meets Alex Pierce, an ex-cop turned crime writer — and the first man to see her as a woman since her surgery.
But her new world turns sinister when fatal “accidents” begin killing other heart recipients, and a mysterious stalker starts shadowing her every move. Soon Cat realizes Alex may or may not be her most important ally — and that her new heart comes at a terrible price: a tangled web of secrets and someone determined to take her life.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
RAVE REVIEWS FOR CHARADE:
"Heart-stopping!" --Los Angeles Daily News
"A page-turner...A compelling heroine...Brown has once again hit her mark."
--People
"No doubt will increase her legion of fans."
--Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
"Heart-stopping!" --Los Angeles Daily News
"A page-turner...A compelling heroine...Brown has once again hit her mark."
--People
"No doubt will increase her legion of fans."
--Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
AND SANDRA BROWN:
"A masterful storyteller, carefully crafting tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats."
--USA Today
"A masterful storyteller, carefully crafting tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats."
--USA Today