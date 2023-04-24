Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Running Grave
The Running Grave

A Cormoran Strike Novel

by Robert Galbraith

Hardcover Large Print Hardcover Audiobook Download Unabridged Audiobook CD Unabridged
On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

832 Pages

Publisher

Mulholland Books Logo

ISBN-13

9780316572132

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Private Investigators

Description

The brand new installment in the highly acclaimed international bestselling series, featuring Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott, written by Robert Galbraith, a pseudonym of J.K. Rowling.
Praise for the Strike series
 
“There can be no denying J.K. Rowling’s formidable talents as a crime writer.” ­—Daily Mail
 
“The work of a master storyteller.”—Daily Telegraph
 
“Delivered with panache.” —Financial Times
 
“A scrupulous plotter and master of misdirection, Galbraith keeps the pages turning.” TheGuardian
 
“A blistering piece of crime writing.” Sunday Times
 
“Stuffed with intrigue, surprise, action, violence, social comedy and romance: ‘value for money,’ as the British say” —Wall Street Journal
 
“Rowling’s greatest novelistic gifts are her ability to spin wild, intricate plots, and to create colorful, highly individual characters who come instantly alive on the page.” —Washington Post
 
“Rowling’s wizardry as a writer is on abundant display…This is a crime series deeply rooted in the real world, where brutality and ugliness are leavened by the oh-so-human flaws and virtues of Galbraith’s irresistible hero and heroine.” —USA Today
 
“Compulsively readable.” ―People
 
“Addictive, murderous fun.” ―Vox

A Cormoran Strike Novel