The Godparent Trap

Colby is living her best life: as a beloved food blogger, she gets to fulfill her childhood dreams of exploring the world. Being constantly on the move suits her just fine after a series of heartbreaks have taught her that settling down is not in her stars. But Colby's world comes to a halt when she's named the co-guardian of her best friend's two adorable children. Not only does she need to put down roots—fast—but to honor her friend's wishes, she'll be sharing custody with the one man she can't stand being on the same continent as, let alone living in the same house as.



There's nothing accountant-extraordinaire Rip values more in the world than rules and precision—except when it comes to his baby sister. Being named custodian of his niece and nephew is enough to upend his carefully organized life, and he doesn't need the added complication of his sister's irresponsible, flighty . . . albeit kind and gorgeous best friend. Rip doesn't trust Colby to take their new responsibilities seriously—and Colby can't believe Rip thinks toddlers will follow his strict routine.



With no choice but to work together, Colby and Rip soon find themselves exchanging ledgers and catchy photos for play time and diaper duty. They're even, dare they believe it, getting along . . . and fighting an unexpectedly fierce attraction. Colby's afraid they're only playing house, but can Rip convince her the family they're creating is for real?