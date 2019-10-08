Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
For the Love of Soccer! The Story of Pelé
Level 2
Written by soccer legend Pelé, this heart-warming story celebrates what he loves most about the game. This easy-to-read story also includes biographical information about Pelé’s childhood and sports career.
What does the world's greatest soccer player love about soccer? The same things that you do! Speed, teamwork, dribbling, passing, taking your best shot—and making a G-O-O-A-A-A-L!
Award-winning artist Frank Morrison sets up the play by weaving together two dynamic visual stories: Pelé’s inspiring rise to fame and a young athlete’s efforts to follow in his hero’s speedy footsteps. Together, words and pictures deliver all the fun and excitement of a closely matched game. World Cup fans, come play!
This Level 2 reader encourages developing readers to sound out loud and includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
A Spanish edition, Por amor al fútbol. La historia de Pelé, is also available.
"A must-share for soccer enthusiasts of any age."—Kirkus Reviews
"Dynamic."—School Library Journal
"Exuberant."—Booklist