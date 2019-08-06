Pamela Salzman's Quicker Than Quick



Pamela Salzman, beloved Los Angeles-based cooking instructor and author of Kitchen Matters, is back with a collection of quick, delicious meals that don’t compromise on flavor or nutrition. In Quicker Than Quick, Pamela shares an arsenal of cooking class-tested, family-approved, easy, healthful recipes that will have you covered through breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These inventive sheet pan dinners, stovetop skillet meals, Instant Pot recipes, and quick versions of time-consuming comfort foods require minimal hands-on time and don’t use exotic, hard-to-find ingredients.



Equally useful are the techniques and tricks that teach you great ways to hack your meals, without sacrificing quality. With recipes customizable for a range of diets (vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free, Paleo, and nut-free), as well as suggestions for how to repurpose almost every recipe in the book and general ideas for using up leftovers, Quicker Than Quick will make your cooking like a snap — and your local fast food delivery obsolete.