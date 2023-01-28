The Pesto Cookbook

The classic pesto mixture of basil, garlic, olive oil, nuts, and Parmesan cheese is a popular favorite, but why stop at basil? Unlock the full potential of pesto by introducing into the mix other delicious herbs, including rosemary, mint, parsley, thyme, tarragon, and cilantro. This diverse collection of recipes for fresh pestos, pastes, and purées takes inspiration from cultures beyond Italy, with international delights such as Moroccan Chermoula, Brazilian Tempero Purée, and Peanut-Cilantro Pesto. In addition to 49 pesto recipes, 67 creative recipes for cooking with pesto show off how versatile these simple sauces can be.



This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

