The Pesto Cookbook
The Pesto Cookbook

116 Recipes for Creative Herb Combinations and Dishes Bursting with Flavor

by Olwen Woodier

Apr 17, 2018

224 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612127668

Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Sauces & Dressings

The classic pesto mixture of basil, garlic, olive oil, nuts, and Parmesan cheese is a popular favorite, but why stop at basil? Unlock the full potential of pesto by introducing into the mix other delicious herbs, including rosemary, mint, parsley, thyme, tarragon, and cilantro. This diverse collection of recipes for fresh pestos, pastes, and purées takes inspiration from cultures beyond Italy, with international delights such as Moroccan Chermoula, Brazilian Tempero Purée, and Peanut-Cilantro Pesto. In addition to 49 pesto recipes, 67 creative recipes for cooking with pesto show off how versatile these simple sauces can be.

"Full of fun and relaxed — yet inspired — recipes, this book is a must have for pros and home cooks alike!" — Rich Rosendale, certified master chef, co-host of CBS's Recipe Rehab, and co-owner of Roots 657 in Leesburg, VA
