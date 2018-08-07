Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Disney Princess Cross-Stitch
22 Easy-to-Follow Patterns Featuring Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Mulan, and More!
Disney Princess Cross-Stitch brings your favorite leading ladies — from Belle and Mulan to Tiana and Merida — to the craft space with easy-to-follow patterns and enchanting art.
Featuring characters from beloved classics to modern treasures, it’s a fun book for crafters of all ages and skill levels.
With profiles of each of the princesses, full-color patterns and spot illustrations throughout, easy-to-follow instructions, and an overview of cross-stitch basics, Disney Princess Cross-Stitch is as enchanting as it is practical. Grab a needle and some embroidery floss and get crafty with your favorite princesses!
Princesses included:
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)
- Belle (Beauty and the Beast)
- Cinderella (Cinderella)
- Jasmine (Aladdin)
- Merida (Brave)
- Mulan (Mulan)
- Pocahontas (Pocahontas)
- Rapunzel (Tangled)
- Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)
- Tiana (The Princess and the Frog)
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use