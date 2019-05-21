Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Riyria Revelations

The Riyria Revelations

Theft of Swords, Rise of Empire, Heir of Novron

by

This boxed set includes bestselling author Michael J. Sullivan’s complete Riyria Revelations, an epic tale of treachery and adventure, sword fighting and magic, myth and legend.

“Good old-fashioned escapist fun.” –Publishers Weekly

Royce Melborn, a skilled thief, and his mercenary partner, Hadrian Blackwater, make a profitable living carrying out dangerous assignments for conspiring nobles – until they become the unwitting scapegoats in a plot to murder the king. Sentenced to death, their only hope is to unravel an ancient mystery before it’s too late.

The Riyria Revelations
Theft of Swords
Rise of Empire
Heir of Novron

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

On Sale: September 24th 2019

Price: $39.99 / $49.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 2480

ISBN-13: 9780316536165

Trade Paperback
Reader Reviews

Praise

"Filled with adventure and clever dialog and featuring a pair of not-quite-heroes whose loyalties to each other provide them with their greatest strength, this epic fantasy showcases the arrival of a master storyteller... A winning debut for fantasy lovers."

Library Journal on Theft of Swords
"Hair-raising escapes, flashy sword fights, and faithful friendship complete the formula for good old-fashioned escapist fun."—Publishers Weekly on Theft of Swords
