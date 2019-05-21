



“Good old-fashioned escapist fun.” –Publishers Weekly





Royce Melborn, a skilled thief, and his mercenary partner, Hadrian Blackwater, make a profitable living carrying out dangerous assignments for conspiring nobles – until they become the unwitting scapegoats in a plot to murder the king. Sentenced to death, their only hope is to unravel an ancient mystery before it’s too late.





The Riyria Revelations

Theft of Swords

Rise of Empire

Heir of Novron





For more from Michael J. Sullivan, check out:





The Riyria Chronicles

The Crown Tower

The Rose and the Thorn