Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Riyria Revelations
Theft of Swords, Rise of Empire, Heir of Novron
This boxed set includes bestselling author Michael J. Sullivan’s complete Riyria Revelations, an epic tale of treachery and adventure, sword fighting and magic, myth and legend.Read More
“Good old-fashioned escapist fun.” –Publishers Weekly
Royce Melborn, a skilled thief, and his mercenary partner, Hadrian Blackwater, make a profitable living carrying out dangerous assignments for conspiring nobles – until they become the unwitting scapegoats in a plot to murder the king. Sentenced to death, their only hope is to unravel an ancient mystery before it’s too late.
The Riyria Revelations
Theft of Swords
Rise of Empire
Heir of Novron
For more from Michael J. Sullivan, check out:
The Riyria Chronicles
The Crown Tower
The Rose and the Thorn
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Filled with adventure and clever dialog and featuring a pair of not-quite-heroes whose loyalties to each other provide them with their greatest strength, this epic fantasy showcases the arrival of a master storyteller... A winning debut for fantasy lovers."
—Library Journal on Theft of Swords
"Hair-raising escapes, flashy sword fights, and faithful friendship complete the formula for good old-fashioned escapist fun."—Publishers Weekly on Theft of Swords