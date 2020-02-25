Until Midnight
Until Midnight

An Alienated Short

by Melissa Landers

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781484728345

USD: $0.99  /  CAD: $0.99

ON SALE: December 23rd 2014

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Science Fiction / Alien Contact

PAGE COUNT: 45

ebook Digital original
Don’t miss the free romantic story that connects Alienated and Invaded!

Cara and Aelyx only have one day to spend together before he returns to earth and she travels to Aelyx’s home planet, L’eihr. Homesick and worried about the upcoming year apart, Cara is desperate to make these final hours count. Worst of all, Cara is missing Christmas, stuck on board an alien spaceship. When Aelyx learns that Cara is forgoing her favorite holiday, he tries to recreate Christmas in space by researching traditional earth customs . . . but a few things get lost in translation.

Includes bonus chapters from Alienated and a sneak peek at Invaded.

Alienated