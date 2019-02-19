Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Kids' Book of Weather Forecasting

With experiments, observations and activities children ages seven to thirteen will learn to predict the weather by understanding the science behind it. From foggy mornings to sunny afternoons to our changing seasons, weather forecasting is a year-round, practical science that children will have fun learning about.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Earth Sciences / Weather

On Sale: July 24th 2008

Price: $14.99 / $19.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 144

ISBN-13: 9780824968236

Trade Paperback
