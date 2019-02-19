Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Kids' Book of Weather Forecasting
With experiments, observations and activities children ages seven to thirteen will learn to predict the weather by understanding the science behind it. From foggy mornings to sunny afternoons to our changing seasons, weather forecasting is a year-round, practical science that children will have fun learning about.
Trade Paperback
