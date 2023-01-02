Description

The definitive biography and photographic record of George Hurrell, the famed photographer who shot the most iconic images of classic Hollywood legends—now in paperback and featuring stunning new images.



George Hurrell was called the “Rembrandt of Hollywood.” Before his arrival, movie star portraits were “soft focus” and undistinguished, derivative of the Main Street USA portrait salon. Hurrell instituted a sharp, dramatic look. The vibrant, temperamental artist was an original, loved by the subjects he glamorized. For these performers, a Hurrell portrait was the passport to immortality.



Featuring rare and never-before-published portraits and behind-the-scenes images, George Hurrell’s Hollywood covers Hurrell’s entire career, from his beginnings as a Los Angeles society photographer to his finale as the celebrity photographer who became a celebrity himself. More than 400 pristine images showcase his work with Hollywood icons from 1929 to 1992. Photographer and historian Mark A. Vieira's text recounts the artist’s life, from his childhood to the heyday of his career as a starmaker, through untold stories of his fall from grace and eventual comeback.



Filled with previously unseen photos of the biggest stars across more than six decades and abounding with fresh insight, this volume is not only the ultimate showcase of the trailblazing artist’s work but an indispensable treasury of Hollywood lore.