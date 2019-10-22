Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree

When Rory the Dinosaur starts to get excited for Christmas, he notices that his island home doesn’t exactly have the best trees around for a festive holiday feel. So he and his dad set out to decorate their home the best way they can–but without the perfect tree Rory is worried that Christmas will be ruined! Can Rory and his friends save the spirit of the season?





Comic artist Liz Climo looks at the true meaning of the holidays–spending time with friends and having the love and support of your family–even in a place without any snow or evergreens to speak of.