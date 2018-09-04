Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Special Relativity and Classical Field Theory
The Theoretical Minimum
The third volume in the bestselling physics series cracks open Einstein’s special relativity and field theoryRead More
Physicist Leonard Susskind and data engineer Art Friedman are back. This time, they introduce readers to Einstein’s special relativity and Maxwell’s classical field theory. Using their typical brand of real math, enlightening drawings, and humor, Susskind and Friedman walk us through the complexities of waves, forces, and particles by exploring special relativity and electromagnetism. It’s a must-read for both devotees of the series and any armchair physicist who wants to improve their knowledge of physics’ deepest truths.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Susskind's approach is to subject the novice to a historical mathematical boot camp to make the path seem natural, and ultimately easier... At once witty and insightful."—Nature
"Susskind is meticulous in explaining each step of applying the equations to the physical phenomena he describes, and he excels in explaining why the math works the way it does.... If you're intrepid enough... you'll emerge with a much deeper appreciation for the true meaning of Einstein's relativity, Maxwell's equations and many other aspects of fundamental physics."—Science News
"Susskind and Friedman follow their collaboration on Quantum Mechanics by probing the mathematical nitty-gritty of field theory and Einstein's theory of special relativity in the third installment of the Theoretical Minimum series.... Enthusiastic discussion is seasoned with wry humor.... Well paced.... Clear and concise."—Publishers Weekly
"Relativity and field theory are absolutely central to modern physics. Here they are explained masterfully, with insight and wit. This is physics the way it's really done, in all its glory, nothing swept under the rug."—Sean Carroll, author of The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself
"A true masterpiece that will stand the test of time. I only wish this book was around when I was learning classical physics. Special Relativity and Classical Field Theory was joyful to read, filled with insights and secrets that will prepare you for research."—Stephon Alexander, cosmologist at Brown University and author of The Jazz of Physics