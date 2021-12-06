The Florence Legacy

In bestselling author Lauraine Snelling's latest novel packed with friendship, grief, and travel gone awry, three friends take their dream trip to Florence, Italy in memory of a beloved woman who has passed away.
As the last will of a close friend is read, three women discover that they have inherited a legacy from her: the funds to take a dream trip to Florence, Italy, in her memory. With plenty of hilarious travel mishaps along the way, this book is a story of deep friendship, of making room in our lives to celebrate and remember, of grief, of the realization that friendship keeps the memory alive, and the sweet discovery of unexpected romance.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
A beautifully written book about how things can change in a blink of an eye and how to deal with the unexpected changes.... Snelling is a talented writer and draws from real life experiences for her novels.—RT Book Reviews on The Second Half
Awarm novel....The story is inspiring and hopeful. Snelling tells a wonderful tale of fresh starts, resilience, loss and love in this perfect summer read.—RT Book Reviews on Someday Home
Snelling (One Perfect Day) continues to draw fans with her stellar storytelling skills. This time she offers a look at smalltown medical care in a tale that blends healing, love, and a town's recovery. . .Snelling's description of events at the small clinic during the storm is not to be missed.—Publisher's Weekly on Wake the Dawn
Snelling's fast-paced novel has characters who seek help in the wrong places. It takes a raging storm for the for them to see that the help they needed was right in front of them the whole time. This is a strong, believable story.—RT Book Reviews on Wake the Dawn