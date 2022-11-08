Description

Bestselling author of Resistance (At All Costs) and The Intimidation Game



Wall Street Journal columnist and bestselling author Kim Strassel argues that Joe Biden, like Jimmy Carter before him, has mired the country in weakness, inflation and political unease.



Whether in politics or policy, the parallels between the Biden and Carter presidencies are now beyond striking. Two presidents—separated by nearly 50 years—beset by the same domestic and foreign policy morasses, politically swamped by a national ennui. However, THE BIDEN MALAISE will examine why such claims overlook important nuances that show President Biden’s blunders are ultimately far worse.



Our current president inherited a better situation along with the lessons of what not to do from Carter's governance. Biden, captive to an ascendent progressive wing of his party, doubled down on Carter’s mistakes and created crises that were as avoidable as they are now severe. From soaring energy prices and inflation to humiliating foreign policy errors, the Biden administration's political mess is self-imposed. His political handling of these fiascoes—like Carter—has only made his situation worse. Democrats risk a public backlash of the sort that opened the way to the Reagan Revolution.



Award-winning and bestselling journalist Kim Strassel offers a formula for the GOP to capitalize from this mayhem; one that rekindles the bold and reformist approach of the 80s and 90s, an aspirational agenda that puts Americans back in control of their destiny on issues ranging from healthcare, to energy, to entitlements. THE BIDEN MALAISE is a penetrating look at our current political climate and a book that explains how the GOP can use this opportunity to elect a leader who can restore faith in American exceptionalism.